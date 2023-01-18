Youth found murdered in Sherpur

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 17

A body of a youth was found at Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Sherpur in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar.

ADCP Tushar Gupta, along with the police force, reached the spot and started a probe.

As per information, the deceased was working with some steel factory. On Monday night when he was returning home, he was cornered by some miscreants. After arguments, he was hacked to death with some sharp objects. When Vikas did not reach home till midnight, his family members started searching for him but to no avail.

Early on Tuesday morning when sanitation workers were cleaning the road, they found the youth’s body lying in a pool of blood in empty plot following which they informed the police. Since the body was found near the house of the deceased, his family members also reached the spot after seeing police officials and residents and identified the body.

ADCP Tushar Gupta said CCTV cameras were being scanned to get any clue about the assailants. The case was being probed from all angles.

So far, a case of murder was registered by the police against the unidentified suspects.