Youth hacked to death in road rage incident in Jagraon, attacker nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

A road rage incident cost the life of a tractor driver as he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by another tractor driver late on Saturday night on the Raikot road in Jagraon. After registering a murder case on Sunday, the suspect was arrested by the police.

The deceased, Lovepreet Singh (22), was a resident of Kamalpura village. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Rumi village.

As per information, Gurpreet had bought a new tractor and he, along with some residents, had gone to a gurdwara to pay obeisance. On Saturday night when he was returning home, he had a verbal duel with another tractor driver Lovepreet as the latter was not allowing him to pass while driving the vehicle. Afterwards, Gurpreet sped up his vehicle and blocked the way of Lovepreet’s tractor on the road. Following which, he attacked Lovepreet brutally with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The victim’s friends took him to a private hospital where doctors referred him to the DMCH on Saturday night. However, Lovepreet succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

The SHO, Jagraon City, inspector Harjinder Singh, said soon after the incident, the police reached the crime scene. The suspect was also arrested by the police.

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death at Mundian

An elderly man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mundian, near Bhamian. His body was found in an empty plot on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Amar Singh (60), a resident of MG City, Bhamian. An empty bottle of whisky was also found near the body. The police suspected that the victim seemed to have been died due to excessive consumption of liquor. On Sunday, when the police got to know about the incident, officials from the Jamalpur police station reached the spot. They recovered a diary from the pocket of the deceased in which the mobile number of the deceased’s son, Sohan Singh, was written.

The police called him who reached the spot and identified his father.

He said his father had gone for a walk on Saturday night but did not return home. He suspected that his father could have been killed by some unidentified persons and the police should probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the police said they would take action accordingly after the arrival of the post-mortem report.

Victim a resident of Kamalpura village

The deceased, Lovepreet Singh (22), was a resident of Kamalpura village. His friends took him to a private hospital where doctors referred him to the DMCH on Saturday night. However, he succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.