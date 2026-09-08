Youth held for firing into air, posting act on social media

The Machhiwara police have registered a case against Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, for firing into the air and posting the act as status on his WhatsApp number. He was arrested by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Samrala, Pritpal Singh Sandhu, said an informant approached the police and reported that Bikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Bahlolpur had posted a status on his WhatApp number depicting firing with a weapon on his WhatsApp number on May 4.

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The informant further stated that the youth does not hold any licensed weapon. The act was said to have generated panic among residents of the village. Acting on the tip-off, the police verified information and subsequently registered a case against the youth, the DSP said, adding that the suspect had used the licensed weapon of his acquaintance to commit the act.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.