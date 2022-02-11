Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 10

The Dakha police have arrested a youth on the charges of vandalising the statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi. The statue was built at his namesake stadium in Gurey village, Dakha.

The youth has been identified as Manjinder Singh Kaka, who is also a resident of the village.

The complainant in the case, Balwant Singh, nephew of the Arjuna awardee, said on the night of February 8, Manjinder, along with his three other friends, was present on the ground. They consumed alcohol and after his friends left the place, Manjinder went towards the statue and set the same on fire.

After burning it, he damaged the statue by hitting it hard with something. Afterwards, he fled the spot.

In the next morning, when residents of the village saw the burnt statue, they raised an alarm and informed the police. One of the shopkeepers who saw the youth on the ground told the police about the suspect.

Later, the police rounded up the youth after which he confessed to having committed the crime.

Investigating officer ASI Hamir Singh said a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against him and he was arrested late on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the sports fraternity had also condemned the vandalising of the Arjuna awardee’s statue. Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal in a statement issued had expressed displeasure over the matter.

He said it was disgraceful to the deceased Arjuna awardee. They also termed it a an unfortunate incident. Members of the sports fraternity said Malhi was a sports legend who dedicated his entire life for the nation.

He was an international player of basketball and also an Army man. In 1968, he was awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award for bus outstanding contribution to the sports. After the legend’s demise in 1993, his statue was built at his native village.

Youngster was in an inebriated state

The complainant in the case, Balwant Singh, nephew of the Arjuna awardee, said on the night of February 8, Manjinder, along with his three other friends, was present on the ground. They consumed alcohol and after his friends left the place, Manjinder went towards the statue and set the same on fire. After burning it, he damaged the statue by hitting it hard with something. Afterwards, he fled the spot.