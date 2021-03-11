Youth held with 3-kg opium

Ludhiana, August 20
The Khanna police arrested a youth, a BA student, and seized 3 kg of opium from his possession. He was on the way to supply opium to his clients.
The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar (20), a native of Jharkhand. The youth entered the smuggling trade for making quick money.
Pragya Jain, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), said a police party was conducting routine patrolling to keep a tab on anti-social elements. The youngster tried to run away when he was signalled to stop by the police for checking.
She said during a chase by the police, the accused threw a polythene bag into the bushes.
Later, the police caught the accused and took the polythene from which 3 kg of opium was seized.
During questioning, the accused admitted that he had been smuggling opium for a long time. He had been bringing consignments from some Jharkhand-based drug peddlers and delivering the same to his clients in areas of Ludhiana district.
A case has been registered against the accused.
