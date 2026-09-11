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Home / Ludhiana / Youth hit by bullet as birthday party turns violent

Youth hit by bullet as birthday party turns violent

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The police are questioning persons named in the complaint and verifying their roles in the alleged assault. File
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A birthday party near Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana took a violent turn after a quarrel between youths allegedly led to an assault and firing, leaving a 21-year-old youth with a bullet injury in his leg.

The injured, Jatin of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, approached the police and said he had gone to attend the birthday party of his friend Prince. According to his complaint, a dispute broke out during the party between Prince and some youths.

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Jatin alleged that the argument soon turned into a physical fight. He told the police that the owner of Veer Chicken, along with Sonu, Guri and some unidentified persons, assaulted him.

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The situation allegedly worsened when Guri took out a weapon and opened fire. The bullet hit Jatin’s leg, leaving him injured. The suspects allegedly left the scene after the firing.

The incident caused panic in the area and the police were informed. A case was subsequently registered and the police began the probe.

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The police are questioning persons named in the complaint and verifying their individual roles in the alleged assault. They are also trying to ascertain who fired the shot and how the weapon used in the incident was arranged.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are being examined to establish what happened before and after the firing. The police are also collecting other evidence.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 351(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

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