Youth hit by train, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 17

A youth was crushed by a train near the Model Gram railway station on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar. Ravi was said to be in depression after the death of his mother. Today, he went to a gurdwara where after partaking langar, he was reportedly walking on train tracks. He didn’t move despite the horn being blown by the train driver repeatedly. Meanwhile, the train ran over him and he died on the spot.

Initially, the deceased could not be identified. It was only when area residents started gathering at the spot, the deceased was identified and his family was informed. The residents said the victim was not mentally stable and he used to roam in the locality. The Government Railway Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.