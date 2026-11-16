Youth injured in accidental firing, 2 friends land in police net

A 23-year-old youth was injured late on Saturday night when a licensed pistol went off accidentally while a group of friends were sitting in a tavern on Hargobind Nagar Road in Ludhiana.

The police confirmed that the incident was purely accidental and not the result of any dispute or enmity.

According to the investigation, the injured youth, Chetan Sethi of Harkartar Colony, was sitting with three friends, including Vicky Sharma, in the tavern near a gurdwara. The four were consuming alcohol.

They were looking at a licensed pistol belonging to Ram Babu, a vegetable vendor.

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While it was in Vicky’s hands, the trigger was accidentally pressed. A single bullet struck Chetan in the back and he collapsed on the ground.

SHO inspector Gurjeet Singh of Police Division 3 said a probe had established that there was no quarrel or altercation among the youths. “It is a clear case

of accidental firing. Only one shot was fired,” he said. The injured was undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here.

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Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma said since the incident occurred due to the negligence of Vicky and the licensed weapon holder, a case was registered against the duo and both were also arrested by the police.

“Ram Babu had illegally handed over his licensed weapon to his friend Vicky. After seizing the pistol, further investigation was launched and weapon licence of the suspect could also be cancelled,” Verma said.

The official said people owning licensed weapons should handle them carefully. Mishandling the same might land them in trouble.