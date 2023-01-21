Youth kidnapped, beaten up over old enmity; 10 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

A youth was kidnapped and beaten up by several persons at Grewal colony here. The Daba police on Thursday registered a case against 10 persons on various charges, including of kidnapping.

‘Had arguments with 2 of suspects on jan 16’ Those booked have been identified as Rana, Mohit, Rohit, Gaggu, Aman, Lot and four other unidentified persons. The victim youth said of all the assailants, he had an enmity with Rana and Mohit and on January 16, he had arguments with the duo due to which they seemed to have attacked him.

Complainant Harpreet Singh of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri, told the police that on January 18 night he was going to meet his friend on Lohara Road and when he reached Barota Road, a jeep (HR20F1108) came to a halt in front of him. The jeep occupants were carrying sharp weapons. Before he could understand things, they attacked him.

“The accused then forced me to sit in their jeep and continued to thrash me in the moving vehicle. They also snatched my two mobile phones and a gold chain and threw me out of the jeep at Gobind Nagar and fled the spot. I then called my father who rushed me to hospital,” alleged the complainant.

ASI Chamkor Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the assailants.

Sources said the assailants had also made a video while beating up the victim in the moving Jeep. They reportedly shared a video of the incident on social media to defame the victim. After the incident, residents of the Daba area condemned the police for failing to control such rowdy youths who have no fear of the police. Residents said these anti-social elements, who openly beat up the youth and shot a video, seemed to have no fear of the law-enforcing agency.