Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

Ludhiana, November 9
A young motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a speeding Mahindra Bolero on city’ s Metro Road. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Anoop Kumar.
Anoop, hailing from Bihar and residing in the Ramnagar area here, had been working in the region for several years. Eyewitnesses reported that Anoop, riding his motorcycle, was heading towards Jamalpur from Metro Road when a speeding Bolero collided with his bike around 1:30 pm.
The impact of the collision was so severe that Anoop succumbed to his injuries on the spot. After the incident, the errant driver fled the spot.
The Moti Nagar police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for autopsy and initiated an investigation to identify the driver. A case has been registered.
