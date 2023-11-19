Youth killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 18

A youth was killed when the car he was driving collided with a tractor after hitting an electric pole on the Malerkotla road here on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Inderpreet Singh (26).

Sources revealed that Inderpreet was returning home after attending a function at Bhaini Baringa village near Kalsian when the incident occurred. Though the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the victim lost control over the vehicle on sudden appearance of some stray animal near Tazpur Chowk following which it collided with an electric pole and a tractor.

Some passers-by rushed Inderpreet to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

