Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, August 20

A resident of Makkar Colony, Kanganwal, was killed and another person injured in an altercation between two groups during a birthday party late on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar (26), who was part of the DJ team. He reportedly died due to want of timely medical treatment. Relatives of the youth took him to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH and finally shifted to the PGI but could not be saved.

Deepak was mistaken to be part of the two groups as he was attacked by both separately with spades and bricks. He got badly injured in the scuffle. Later, he breathed his last.

The SHO, Sahnewal, Amandeep Singh Brar, said: “A party was going on at Makkar Colony late on Friday night. Chottu, whose birthday was being celebrated, had hired a DJ. Deepak and another person, Rajesh, were part of the DJ team. Later, some scuffle broke out between two groups.

Another person, Kunal, was also injured in the fight.”

“A case has been registered on the statement of the father of the deceased, Vijay Kumar, against Vinay, alias Negi, Kunal, alias Kunnu, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Arjan, Prince, Chottu, Chintu, Aryan, Babblu, Kalu and Angkesh, along with Manni Khacchar, Vishal and around eight others. Later, a search was conducted during which Vinay, Anil, Krishan, Prince and Kunal were arrested. At present, Kunal is under treatment at the ESI Hospital. Other accused too will be in the police net soon,” the SHO said.