Youth killed, three injured in village factory shed collapse

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 5

One person was killed and three others injured when the dilapidated shed of a factory, Pooja Industry, collapsed on the Rurka-Guram link road in Rurka village of Ludhiana district near here due to heavy rain and winds on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Surinder Kumar (20). Ashish Kumar, Parveen Kumar and Ajai Kumar were reported to have received multiple injuries in the incident.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Dehlon and Ludhiana.

Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh, who supervised the rescue operations conducted with the help of residents of Rurka village, said further action would be taken after recording the statement of the kin of the deceased.

“We are waiting for a formal statement of the kin of the deceased, Surinder Kumar, whose body is kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary in Dehlon. Will initiate action accordingly,” said the SHO, adding that the injured were yet to be declared fit by doctors for recording statements.

As per information, some workers were working as usual under the main shed of Pooja Industry when it collapsed in the afternoon.

Though the exact reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, workers said the condition of the shed had been deteriorating due to weakening of the foundation as the factory was surrounded by paddy fields, which normally remained flooded with water.

Stating that he was busy in handling the emergent situation, Sonu, a supervisor, said almost all workers, except the deceased and the three injured, had escaped unhurt. However, the supervisor could not tell about proactive measures being taken at the factory for safety of workers.