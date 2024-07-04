Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

In broad daylight, two masked miscreants killed a 19-year-old youth by slitting his neck with a sharp weapon at his house in Dugri village here on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, the deceased’s father and sister were also present in the room. He took his son, who was bleeding profusely, to a private hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Dugri police had taken the body into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. They were examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The deceased has been identified as Shravan Kumar (19).

Deceased’s father Prem Paswan, a native of Bihar, said he had four daughters and two sons. His son Shravan used to sell daily household items on a cart and a married daughter, Ritu, was also staying with us. Around 1 pm, he was present in the room with his son. when two masked youths knocked on the door. When he opened the door, they pushed him and started a fight with his son.

After the scuffle, both of the suspects came again with sharp weapons after 10 minutes and slit his son’s neck. When his daughter intervened in the matter, they also thrashed her.

According to the police, statements of family members of the victim are being recorded and further action would be taken as per law.

