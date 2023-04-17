Youth murdered in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

A 27-year-old youth was murdered by five assailants at Ber Kalan village in Khanna. The victim was attacked on Friday night and he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Balkar Singh. The suspects booked on the murder charge have been identified as Gurtej Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Guggu, Gurmeet Singh, alias Kaka, Satnam Singh, alias Laddi, and Gurjit Singh, alias Geeta, all residents of Ber Kalan village.

Complainant Ranjit Singh said on April 14, his son Balkar had gone to buy some household items from a shop in the village and on the way, he was attacked with iron rods and heavy sticks by the suspects.

“I also saw the suspects brutally attacking Balkar. They fled after leaving my son almost dead. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. I had taken him to home. On Saturday, he succumbed to his injuries,” the deceased’s father alleged.

The complainant said old enmity was the cause of the attack and the police should put them behind the bars as soon as possible as they might also target him.

Investigating officer SI Lakhvir Singh said after registering a murder case against the assailants, further probe was launched in the case.