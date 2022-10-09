youth nabbed for stealing mobikes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police arrested a youth and recovered seven stolen two-wheelers from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Boota Singh (20), a resident of Dango village near Jodhan in Ludhiana district. The police said the suspect was arrested with a stolen motorcycle recently and a case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC had been registered against him at the Sarabha Nagar police station. Later, six motorcycles were recovered after his interrogation, the police added. TNS

Raid at hotel: 25 booked

Ludhiana: Following a raid at an alleged obscene dance party at a hotel on Brown Road, the police have booked around 25 persons, including the hotel manager. Acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted by the Division Number 2 police late on Friday night. According to the police, liquor was being served without required permit to the suspects in the hotel. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the police station.