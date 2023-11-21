Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

STF sleuths arrested a youth on the charge of drug peddling and allegedly recovered 510 grams of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Avishek (22), alias Avi, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla near Daresi area. He was reportedly engaged in the business of sale and purchase of dogs.

Inspector Harbans Singh, head of the STF, Ludhiana Range, said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was going towards the Sundar Nagar area on a scooter to sell illicit drug. After getting information, the police arrested him near a hosiery unit in Sardar Nagar. During a search, 510 grams of heroin was recovered from his scooter.

The Inspector said: “During interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he had purchased heroin from a person named Rishi Ghai of Ghati Mohalla at a lower cost. He was planning to sell it at higher rates to customers. He admitted to have engaged in the illegal drug trade for the past two years.”

Harbans Singh said besides drug-related activities, the suspect was also involved in the business of buying and selling dogs. Notably, a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Division Number 4 police station in December last year and he spent several months in jail before being released on bail.

A fresh case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the STF police station in Mohali on Sunday.