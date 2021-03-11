Youth poses as IAS officer, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 14

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against a youth, who posed himself as an IAS officer and submitted fake documents to obtain gunmen from the local police. After the police found the submitted documents fake, they registered a case and arrested the accused.

The accused has been identified as Mithun Kainth (22), resident of Phase I, Dugri.

Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh said on Friday he along with a police party was present at the Labour chowk, where Mithun came and introduced himself as an IAS officer of the 2019-2020 batch.

He said he has been invited as a chief guest for the ongoing karate championship at Guru Nanak Stadium and he requires two gunmen for his security.

“When we asked for an identity card or any other proof, he submitted some documents. Upon the verification of the documents, they were found to be forged. The police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused on Friday,” added ASI Jaswinder.

Meanwhile, during the questioning of the accused he confessed that his mother, who is bedridden, has a dream to see him as an IAS officer. His father is a Class IV employee in the Irrigation Department.

“After completing my BCom, I have been preparing for the UPSC exam. To fulfil my mother’s dream, I gave forged documents to the police to get gunmen. I wanted to show the gunmen to my mother to make her feel proud that her son has become an IAS officer,” he told the police during questioning.