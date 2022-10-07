Youth rapes minor, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Tibba police have arrested a youth for raping a 17-year-old girl. The suspect has been identified as Rajnish Srivastav of Pipal Wala Chowk, Giaspura. The complainant, victim’s mother, told the police that she had gone to the market with her husband and son to buy some groceries and left her daughter alone at home. Later, the suspected barged into our house and asked for sexual favours from my daughter. When she refused, the suspect raped her and threatened of dire consequences. Investigating officer ASI Kulwinder Singh said they after registering a case the accused was also arrested. TNS

One injured in firing

Ludhiana:A person suffered bullet injuries after he was attacked at Bhama Khurd village by armed men on Wednesday last night. The injured has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh and was attacked over some old enmity. Cops said a case of attempt to murder was registered against Balwinder Singh, a resident of Machhiwara and his aides. The suspects were yet to be arrested by the police. As per sources, the victim and Balwinder entered into heated arguments over some issue after which Balwinder along with his aides fired at Lakhwinder. The injury was not serious as bullet victim just grazed his thigh. The Koom Kalan police reached the spot and started the probe. The police said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. TNS

1 fresh covid case in dist

Ludhiana: According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid in the district on Thursday while no loss of life was reported due to the virus. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,550 have tested positive in the district and a total of 3,017 people have lost their lives. As on today, there are 15 active cases in the district.