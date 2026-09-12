Youth robbed of cash, phone in Ludhiana

In a daring late-night incident in New Chander Nagar, Haibowal, nine goons, who came on three bikes, waylaid two pedestrians and robbed one of the them at sword point.

The incident, which occurred around 1 am two days ago, came to light after the police examined a CCTV footage from the area. As per information, when the two youths were walking along a deserted road in late hours, the nine youngsters on three motorcycles came and cornered them. One of the victims managed to escape. A suspect holding a sword in hand tried to chase him but he fled the scene.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the other miscreants put a sword on the neck of the second youth and searched his pockets. They took away cash from his wallet along with his mobile phone. After threatening to kill him, the miscreants sped away on their bikes.

Advertisement

Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhjinder Singh said no victim hadcome forward to lodge a complaint. The police had already started efforts to identify robbers on the basis of the CCTV footage.