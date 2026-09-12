DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Youth robbed of cash, phone in Ludhiana

Youth robbed of cash, phone in Ludhiana

The incident, which occurred around 1 am two days ago, came to light after the police examined a CCTV footage from the area

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

In a daring late-night incident in New Chander Nagar, Haibowal, nine goons, who came on three bikes, waylaid two pedestrians and robbed one of the them at sword point.

The incident, which occurred around 1 am two days ago, came to light after the police examined a CCTV footage from the area. As per information, when the two youths were walking along a deserted road in late hours, the nine youngsters on three motorcycles came and cornered them. One of the victims managed to escape. A suspect holding a sword in hand tried to chase him but he fled the scene.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the other miscreants put a sword on the neck of the second youth and searched his pockets. They took away cash from his wallet along with his mobile phone. After threatening to kill him, the miscreants sped away on their bikes.

Advertisement

Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhjinder Singh said no victim hadcome forward to lodge a complaint. The police had already started efforts to identify robbers on the basis of the CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts