Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, December 16

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Dharamkot sub-division of this district after she was administered a spiked drink, police said here on Friday.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said a case under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against one Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Jalalabad (East) village, at Dharamkot police station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harmanpreet started blackmailing the girl by taking her objectionable pictures and videos and posting them on social media.

He also allegedly defamed the girl’s family by making posters of a beauty parlour with morphed pictures of her mother and aunt, and pasting them around her house.

The girl's medical examination conducted at the district hospital confirmed rape, said the police.

In a statement given to the police, the victim alleged that Harmanpreet brought her to Moga town in a car for lunch and spiked her drink after which she fell unconscious. She alleged that he raped her and took her objectionable pictures and later started blackmailing her. She sounded her family who lodged a complaint with the police.

The SSP said an investigation was under way and efforts were on to nab the accused.

#Moga