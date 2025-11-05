Youth shot dead in Samrala by four miscreants, one injured

Armed bike-borne miscreants opened firing at three friends at Manki village in Samrala on Monday night. Two youths had suffered bullet injuries, of which one had died during treatment at a hospital in Chandigarh while treatment of the other was going on.

Old enmity was said to be the cause of the murderous attack. Initially, some villagers told mediapersons that the deceased was a kabaddi player but the police categorically denied the same and said the victim was fond of keeping pigeons at his house and he was not into kabaddi sport professionally. He might have played the game at the village.

Superintendent of Police (Detective), Khanna, Pawanjit, said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday night when three youths, identified as Gurvinder Singh Ginda (23), Dharampal Singh Dharmu and Lovepreet Singh, were standing on a bridge at Manki village. Four armed miscreants on two motorcycles came and attacked them. The assailants fired shots at the three youths. In the assault, Gurvinder suffered bullet injury in his stomach while Dharampal suffered a gunshot injury below the stomach while Lovepreet did not suffer any bullet injury. After assault, the suspects fled the scene.

The SP said after getting information, a police team from Samrala rushed to the scene. Both injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, from where they were referred to a hospital in Chandigarh, where Gurvinder succumbed to his injuries.

He said all four assailants were sent by Sandeep, a resident of Dyalke village in Samrala, who had some old enmity with Gurvinder. When the assailants came, they took the name of Sandeep and told Gurvinder that he had to face consequences of keeping enmity with Sandeep. A few suspects were rounded up by police.

A murder case was registered against five persons and raids were being conducted by the police to nab the suspects.

All assailants belong to a village in Samrala and were having a criminal background. Mainly, the key suspect, Sandeep, has been facing around 10 criminal cases, Pawanjit added.