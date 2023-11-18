Youth shot in Canada

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 17

A youth from a marginal family of Nathowal village in Ludhiana district, who had gone to Canada for studies about three months ago, was shot dead by two masked assailants when he was working in his cabin at a yard on the outskirts of Mississauga in Canada on Thursday.

While the mother Sukhdeep Kaur, a widow, has been in shock since the news of her younger son Jagraj Singh’s (28) murder came late in the night yesterday, Jasvir Singh Buttar, a close relative, has been coordinating with the authorities in Canada for bringing the body back to his native village Nathowal. The elder brother of Jagraj Singh had shifted to Dubai a few years ago and after the death of her husband Balbir Singh, Sukhdeep Kaur had brought up Jagraj Singh despite the odds.

Having failed to get a job after doing his MSc in Math, Jagraj Singh started coaching students and decided to explore Canada in search of greener pastures. He had recently reached Mississauga on a student visa and also succeeded in getting a job at a yard owned by Ravinder Singh of Assi Kalan village, a close friend of Buttar family.

“Though the police in Canada is yet to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the murder, we have been told that the assailants, at least two in number, had confronted Jagraj when he was working in his cabin at the yard where he was posted as a security personnel, and shot him on being resisted,” said Buttar.

#Canada #Mandi