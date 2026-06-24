Youth should spend more time on grounds, away from phones, say sports enthusiasts in Ludhiana

As the world celebrated Olympic Day on Tuesday, experts and sportspeople here urged the youth to spend more time away from their phones and on playgrounds.

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The local sporting fraternity called upon youngsters to participate in sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle. The day is marked to commemorate the setting up of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1894.

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Administrators, coaches, former players and enthusiasts highlighted the importance of sports in shaping disciplined, healthy and responsible citizens. They said regular participation in sports promotes physical and mental well-being, and provides talented youngsters with opportunities to excel at the national and international levels.

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Veteran hockey coach and Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh said sports has the power to transform lives and instil in the youth values such as discipline, dedication and teamwork.

“The state has a rich sporting tradition and youngsters possess immense talent. They should make sports an integral part of their lives and strive to bring glory to the state and the country,” he said.

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Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal Neeta said the day is a reminder of the ideals behind the Olympics — excellence, friendship and respect.

“The younger generation should spend more time on playgrounds, rather than on mobile phones and social media. Sports helps develop leadership qualities and prepares individuals to face challenges in life,” Grewal added.

Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust chief administrator Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said sports can play a significant role in steering the youth away from social evils and unhealthy habits. He urged parents to encourage their children to take up sports from an early age and provide them with the necessary support.

Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the achievements of Indian athletes at recent Olympic Games had inspired a new generation to dream big.

“With proper infrastructure, coaching and encouragement, more youngsters from the state can emerge as champions on the world stage,” he added.

They paid tributes to Olympic athletes whose achievements had inspired millions around the globe, and expressed hope that increasing awareness about the Olympics would encourage more youngsters to pursue sporting excellence and contribute towards adding to the nation’s stature.