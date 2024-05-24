Youth, sports organisations pledge support to AAP candidate Gurpreet

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurpreet Singh GP, received a shot in the arm as office-bearers and activists of various youth organisations vowed to buttress his election campaign in their respective localities.

Led by Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra, wife of legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who is presently in judicial custody in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, office-bearers of numerous constitutional bodies, sports clubs and youth welfare organisations announced their full support to GP’s campaign.

An announcement was made during the concluding session of a rally held at Town Hall Road following a personal contact programme today in response to a call made by organisers led by councillors Vikas Krishan Sharma and Kamaljit Singh Ubhi.

Convener of the event, Kamal Sandhu, said that AAP activists led by youth wing president Rubal Gajjanmajra, block president Vikas Krishan Sharma, councillor Kamaljit Singh Ubhi, former MC president Jatinder Bholla, sports promoter Ninda Bhaskar and NRI wing patron Raj Kumar Sharma had vowed to work in tandem persistently to mobilise support for the AAP candidate from their respective areas.

Addressing the rally, GP and Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra claimed that residents had comprehended sinister designs of traditional political parties, including constituents of the NDA, to recapture power by taking them (residents) for a ride through fake slogans and ‘guarantees’. GP alleged that the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exploited Central agencies to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi and Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was also implicated in a false case to keep him away from the campaign.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Fatehgarh Sahib #Mandi