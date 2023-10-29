Youth suffers bullet injury in group clash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

During a fight between two groups on Machhiwara road in Samrala on Saturday, a youth suffered bullet injury and a car was badly damaged.

After the incident, the pistol and magazine was recovered from the spot. The injured youth was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Two youths travelling in a Toyota Corolla car were surrounded by car-borne suspects who fired at them.

The injured youth has been identified as Manpreet Singh, while the other youth is still missing.

Samrala DSP, Jaspinder Singh, immediately reached the spot. The DSP said police are investigating the matter.