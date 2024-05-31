Youth take out cycle rally for SAD’s Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

Giving a message of making the environment clean and green, a huge cycle rally was taken out under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and RPS Dhaliwal. During the cycle rally, under the leadership of Akashdeep Singh Bhathal and Manpreet Singh Manna, hundreds of members of the Youth Akali Dal wore t-shirts with the message ‘I will vote for Ranjit Singh Dhillon’.

Over the past 10 years, people here have seen worthless leaders from outside the state who did not pay attention to problems of the disrict’s populace — Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, District president, SAD

The cycle rally started from Happy Forging Park, Sarabha Nagar, and passed through different parts of the city and ended at the same place. Urging people to vote for Ranjit Singh Dhillon, his son and daughter, who have come from Canada, cycled with the supporters.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and RPS Dhaliwal said, “ Over the last 10 years, people here have seen worthless leaders from outside the state who did not pay attention to the problems of the district’s populace.” They added the time has come for Ludhiana’s residents to let Dhillon, a hardworking and honest candidate, win with a huge majority. They reminded people the Shiromani Akali Dal has played a pivotal role in the early progress of Punjab post-Partition and that the party is committed to providing employment to the youth.

