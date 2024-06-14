Youth uploads ‘obscene’ video online, booked

Ludhiana, June 13
The Dehlon police have booked a youth for uploading an objectionable video of a minor girl on social media. The suspect has been identified as Jashandeep Singh.
The girl alleged that she met the suspect in November 2023 at a boutique run by her mother in Alamgir village. They soon became friends and started chatting on Snapchat.
She alleged that the suspect recorded an objectionable video of her and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post my video on social media and demanded money, she alleged. The boy uploaded her video on social media on June 10 following which the family lodged a complaint.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7 Summit: PM Modi
The Prime Minister's comments come as he arrives in Apulia, ...
Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19
Additional Sessions Judge Mukesh Kumar adjourns the matter a...
15 killed in 3 road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand
6 die in road accident in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh
Denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts, alleges Kerala Health Minister Veena George
The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts fo...