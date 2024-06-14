Youth uploads ‘obscene’ video online, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

The Dehlon police have booked a youth for uploading an objectionable video of a minor girl on social media. The suspect has been identified as Jashandeep Singh.

The girl alleged that she met the suspect in November 2023 at a boutique run by her mother in Alamgir village. They soon became friends and started chatting on Snapchat.

She alleged that the suspect recorded an objectionable video of her and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post my video on social media and demanded money, she alleged. The boy uploaded her video on social media on June 10 following which the family lodged a complaint.

