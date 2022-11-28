Youth urged to stay away from drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu attended the event held at Dr Kotnis Hospital today to honour the national team of boys and girls that won in rockball.

“All possible efforts are being made by the state government to check the current drug epidemic in Punjab, but the cooperation of social service organisations and the common people is very important to eliminate drugs,” Sidhu said, during his visit at the hospital.

The CP said motivating the youth towards sports to get them out of the swamp of drugs was the need of the hour.

The management committee of Dr Kotnis Hospital decided to give free acupuncture treatment to the players and their parents for one year on the occasion.