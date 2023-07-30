Youth wanted in murder bid case arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, July 29
The CIA wing of city police today arrested a man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case and recovered 25-gm heroin from his possession.
The arrested accused has been identified as Badal Rana (20), a resident of Bhamian Kalan.
CIA in charge Inspector Beant Juneja said a police party was conducting a routine patrolling to keep tab over anti-social elements where on suspicion a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking. Alleged person Badal when frisked 25-gm heroin was found from his possession.
Later during his questioning, the accused admitted that he was into the drug smuggling trade and was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. The accused also admitted that attempt to murder case was registered against him in October 2022 at the police division 2 and he had escaping arrest in the case since then.
Inspector Juneja said further questioning of the accused was on to bust the entire drug supply line.
