Youth’s body found in autorickshaw

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

The body of a youth was found in an autorickshaw near the garbage dump in Mahadev Enclave on Tibba Road on Sunday. He was missing since last afternoon. He was killed by some unknown person.

The deceased has been identified as Chand (19). He was suspected to be strangulated to death, but the police were yet to confirm the cause of his death. He was working at an egg shop in Mayapuri area. Today, when children playing in the area saw the body in the autorickshaw parked near the garbage dump, they raised alarm. Soon people gathered and the police were also informed.

Vishnu Dev, the deceased’s father, said his son was missing since 3 pm yesterday. Today, he got a call from the manager of the shop, where his son works, who informed that Chand’s body was lying in the auto. Chand’s father suspected that someone had killed his son and sought investigation into the role of a suspect whose name he mentioned before the police officials.

ACP (East) Gurdev Singh who reached the spot for investigation said the body was kept at the civil hospital’s mortuary and a post-mortem examination will shed light on the exact cause of death. A murder case has been registered.