Youths indulge in hooliganism in Jagraon

Youths indulge in hooliganism in Jagraon

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Law and order broke down in a market near Kukkar in Jagraon on Tuesday night as about 24 youths riding on bikes entered the market and openly indulged in hooliganism. Chaos prevailed in the market for about half an hour.

The attackers hurled bricks and stones with impunity, causing panic throughout the market. Shopkeepers and customers ran for their lives. The situation became so dire that many shopkeepers were forced to close their shops.

Rohit, his brother, and uncle Sikandar were injured in the attack. Sikandar suffered a deep wound to his head with the brick, and fell on the road, covered in blood. He was immediately hospitalised.

Kamal Kumar, owner of Kamal dupatta store, said that his shop was also pelted with stones. He also said that the girls working in the shop, scared to death, pulled down their shutters.

According to eyewitnesses, bricks and stones were scattered all over the road and the scene in the market looked like a riot. The incident has sparked widespread anger among traders. Shopkeepers have warned that if immediate, strict action is not taken against the culprits, they will close the market and protest.

SHO City Jagroan police station Inspector Parminder Singh said that police seized the CCTV footage that captured the unruly youths resorting to hooliganism in the market. The police initiated efforts to identify the suspects.

