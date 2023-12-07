Youths join cycle rally against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 6

A group of youths, who had earlier fallen prey to drug abuse and now have shunned the evil, on Wednesday exhorted their brethren to strengthen the campaign launched by the administration against the menace that had since claimed thousands of lives in the border state.

An oath was taken, along with around 2000 enthusiasts who participated in a district level cycle rally held to spread awareness about causes and consequences of drug addiction. Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and DC Pallavi flagged off the rally from Dr Zakir Hussain Stadium in the wee hours on Wednesday. Pallavi appreciated that the Malerkotla police were at the forefront in undertaking counselling of 162 drug addicts, facilitating their return to the mainstream.

