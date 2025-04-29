DT
Home / Ludhiana / Youths raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, booked

Youths raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, booked

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:29 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and to express anger against Pakistan, some people spread the national flag of Pakistan on a road near Sector 32, Chandigarh road, on Sunday and were hitting it with shoes. When the protesters left the place, some people on an Activa and a car came there and picked up the Pakistani flag from the road and started raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

When the protesters came to know about the development, they immediately reached the spot. After this, there was a scuffle with the people who were raising slogans in favour of Pakistan. After heated arguments with the people, those who were raising slogans left the spot after threatening and demanding proof of the terrorist attack.

Later, in a complaint to the police division 7, Arvind Kumar, a resident of Sector 32-A, said that he and some of his friends were protesting against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by placing the flag of Pakistan on the Sector 32 main chowk and were hitting it with shoes. After they left, some mischievous persons came and removed it. He said when they came to know, they immediately reached the spot.

“Two youths who appeared to be Sikhs started quarrelling with us. They raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and fled after demanding proof of Pakistan’s role in the terror attack in Pahalgam,” added the complainant. A case has been registered.

