Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Two groups indulged in a clash at Shivaji Nagar, pelted stones and bricks at each other in broad daylight on Sunday. Panic spread in the locality due to the hooliganism.

The suspects were captured in CCTV cameras brandishing sharp weapons.

As per information, initially both groups indulged in heated arguments in the area and later, they pointed sharp weapons at each other. The miscreants even told residents of the area not to make videos of the incident else threatened them of dire consequences. However, some people made videos from rooftops of their houses which went viral on social media. When the police reached the scene, the suspects fled the scene.

Earlier, there had been a clash between two groups on Mahashivratri. But the people had shooed away both groups from the area.

BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi said frequent gang wars were occurring in the Central constituency and four such incidents took place in the past few weeks in which two groups had come face to face. Residents were living under fear due to such clashes in the area.

He said on Friday, two groups had clashed at the same place. Yesterday, again around 25 persons belonging to two groups had come with sharp weapons to kill each other. The police should catch the miscreants and put them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, the Police Division 3 launched a probe and checking videos to identify the miscreants. So far, no complaint was received from any group.

