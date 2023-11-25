Youths using fake stickers on vehicles caught

Ludhiana, November 24
The Ludhiana police today detained two youths who had been roaming in the city with fake stickers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura. The MLA reportedly himself caught those youths at Sector 32 here.
The nabbed youths are said to be property dealers. The MLA said by misusing the stickers, such people are bringing disrepute to the party.
SHO Inspector Sukhdev Singh, who had reached the spot, detained the two young men.
The police refused to share information about the development, citing the ongoing probe.
