‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ decisive battle against drugs: Mundian

The ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, aimed at creating a drug-free state, is set to become a transformative movement, declared Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

Addressing a district-level meeting at Kingsville Resort, Mullanpur Dakha, attended by village and ward defence committees of Ludhiana, Mundian vowed that the Punjab Government would leave no stone unturned until the drug menace was eradicated and traffickers were brought to justice.

Mundian highlighted the government’s crackdown on the drug supply chain, with major traffickers being arrested and their illegally acquired properties being confiscated or demolished—a first in Punjab’s history. He introduced the innovative concept of village and ward guardians, a grassroots force to combat the drug crisis.

He also noted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was safeguarding Punjab’s interests, whether it was the issue of drugs or water rights. The government is prepared to fight every battle on this front, and a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly has been called on May 5 to address these concerns, he said. The minister criticised the Central Government and neighbouring state Haryana for previously attempting to undermine Punjab’s water rights and causing losses to Punjab’s industries.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur Gupta and Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains underscored the collective responsibility of the society in this fight, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the administration, police and public. They introduced a WhatsApp helpline (97791-00200) for anonymous tips on drug trafficking, encouraging public cooperation.