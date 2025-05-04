DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ decisive battle against drugs: Mundian

‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ decisive battle against drugs: Mundian

The ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, aimed at creating a drug-free state, is set to become a transformative movement, declared Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. Addressing a district-level meeting at Kingsville Resort, Mullanpur Dakha, attended by village and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:22 AM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. File photo
Advertisement

The ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, aimed at creating a drug-free state, is set to become a transformative movement, declared Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

Addressing a district-level meeting at Kingsville Resort, Mullanpur Dakha, attended by village and ward defence committees of Ludhiana, Mundian vowed that the Punjab Government would leave no stone unturned until the drug menace was eradicated and traffickers were brought to justice.

Mundian highlighted the government’s crackdown on the drug supply chain, with major traffickers being arrested and their illegally acquired properties being confiscated or demolished—a first in Punjab’s history. He introduced the innovative concept of village and ward guardians, a grassroots force to combat the drug crisis.

Advertisement

He also noted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was safeguarding Punjab’s interests, whether it was the issue of drugs or water rights. The government is prepared to fight every battle on this front, and a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly has been called on May 5 to address these concerns, he said. The minister criticised the Central Government and neighbouring state Haryana for previously attempting to undermine Punjab’s water rights and causing losses to Punjab’s industries.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur Gupta and Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains underscored the collective responsibility of the society in this fight, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the administration, police and public. They introduced a WhatsApp helpline (97791-00200) for anonymous tips on drug trafficking, encouraging public cooperation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper