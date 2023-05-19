YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 18

In a first-of-its-type initiative, an innovative programme — Youth in Urban Governance (YUG) — was launched in Ludhiana on Thursday.

A joint venture of the district administration, Municipal Corporation (MC), and the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), the initiative would involve the youth, especially the students, in the governance of the city.

SALIENT FEATURES First-aid training

Basic nutrition & diet awareness

Building spots acumen PROGRAMME MODULES Waste to wealth Science & IT Water & energy Industry Culture Civic duties Health & safety

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the LSCL, launched YUG by flagging off the first fleet of four buses carrying students for field tours here.

Sharing details, Dr Aggarwal told The Tribune that they would be organising field trips of students from schools and colleges to different sites in the city to enable them to see the things in action, learn from them, and take a message back home.

“The initiative would include exposure to science knowledge through planetarium, and use of digital governance through ICCC,” she disclosed.

The MC Commissioner-cum-LSCL CEO said the youth would also see and understand the science and the processes behind solid waste management, water treatment and other such technologies.

“They would see how all it is done, understand both the physics of it as well as the huge logistics involved in the processes,” she said.

Dr Aggarwal said this would also help the students in learning science and understanding basics in a better manner through practical seeing the things taught in the schools. “In the process, we hope to give them the message how the MC and the district administration is undertaking these tasks, and how the citizens can perform their responsibilities — save water, stop usage of single use plastic, reduce and recycle waste — thus inculcating civic manners so that they can contribute as responsible residents of the city,” she added.

Speaking about the initiative, the Deputy Commissioner said the programme would give practical exposure and knowledge about civic, health, and smart city issues to young minds through field visits so that they can contribute in making Ludhiana, which is popularly known as Manchester of India, a better place by giving their out of the box suggestions to improve conditions.

She said the initiative would enhance the contribution of youth in urban development and would bring a positive social change. “The students of government and private educational institutes, including schools and colleges, would be ferried to the places for learning first-hand about the functioning of solid waste and sewage treatment plants, biogas plants, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), and fire brigade stations,” she revealed.

Besides, the youth would also be taken to Nehru Planetarium, museums, historical and culturally significant places in Ludhiana, villages, industrial tours in Verka, a biofuel generation unit, and other areas to give them exposure.

Malik said the students would also be given first-aid training, nutrition and healthy diet information, and career, legal, anti-drug, cyber, financial literacy and traffic awareness by experts.

The DC and MC Commissioner said this would also help them in learning science and understanding basics in a better manner through practical seeing the things taught in schools. Besides, the youth would also know how the district administration and the MC were undertaking these tasks, and how citizens can perform their responsibilities so that they can contribute as responsible residents of the city.

They expressed hope that the programme would leave a great impact on young minds and they would give fresh ideas and suggestions to solve issues concerning Ludhiana.

They said that the programme would also make them responsible for their civic duties to make Ludhiana a clean, green and safer place to live.

Malik and Dr Aggarwal said the young generation could bring revolutionary changes in society with their power of spreading knowledge and ideas for a better place of living. They added that the young people, who had the power to change the world and they were an asset to any country.

Later, they flagged off the buses from the district administrative complex. On the first day, the students from Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar (Boys) visited a sewer treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur and students from Government Senior Secondary School, Gobind Nagar, visited the museum in PAU.

Similarly, the students from Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) visited the MC’s ICCC in the MC Zone D office, while the students from Mount International School visited the Nehru Planetarium.