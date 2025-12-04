DT
Home / Ludhiana / Zila parishad, block samiti poll in Ludhiana dist to be held on Dec 14

Zila parishad, block samiti poll in Ludhiana dist to be held on Dec 14

To involve 941 villages, 1.6K polling booths

Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:25 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The elections for the zila parishad and block samiti members are going to be held on December 14, in which 235 members will be elected by a total 12, 44, 953 voters — the highest number in Punjab as Ludhiana is the biggest district. So far, 145 persons have filed their nomination papers.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain told The Tribune that all arrangements had been made for conducting the elections in a smooth and transparent manner and meetings were held daily to pass on the necessary instructions to the staff, which will conduct the election.

The nodal officer for the election in the city, Amarjit Singh Bains, ADC, shared that the results would be declared after the counting process would take place on December 17. The nomination papers can be filed by the contestants from December 1-4. The scrutiny of documents will take place on December 5 while the candidates can withdraw their names by 3 pm on December 6. The elections will involve 941 villages and the voters can cast the votes between 8 am and 4 pm.

Ludhiana district is divided into 12 zones, namely Dehlon, Doraha, Jagraon, Mullanpur-Dakha, Raikot, Ludhiana 1, Ludhiana 2, Koomkalan, Samrala, Machiwara, Malaud and Khanna. Since it is a big district, total 6,552 staff persons have been put on poll duty to conduct the election. There would be a total 1,638 polling booths and each one will have a polling team of four persons.

The election expenditure for each zila parshad member is kept for Rs 2.55 lakh per candidate while for a block samiti member, it is Rs 1.10 lakh.

