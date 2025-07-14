Zirakpur man arrested with 100 gm heroin

The Khanna police claims to have nabbed a smuggler and recovered 100 gram heroin from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Rishipal Singh, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali district.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Nitish Chaudhary said the police received a secret information that Rishipal was into drug smuggling trade. A police party immediately conducted a raid and nabbed the accused along with drug, he said. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against the accused, he said. The accused would be further questioned so that the entire drug supply line could be busted, Chaudhary said