Zonal athletics meet concludes

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 1
Simranjot Singh of DAV High School and Tarun Kaushik of MGMN Senior Secondary School emerged fastest runners during the Zonal Athletic Meet that concluded at MGMN Senior Secondary School here today.
Arashveer Singh, Manjot Singh, Teekshan and Arash Noor of Green Valley Senior Secondary School won the relay race, while Dakash, Sahil Mishra, Prince and Lakash fetched second prize for MGMN SSS.
Results
Long Jump: Priyanshu Yadav and Rohit Kumar of MGMN SSS won the first and second position, respectively.
Ali Roza of MGMN SSS got the first position, Arash Noor of Green Valley SSS second in the U- 17 category. Simranjot of DAV High School got the first position and AK Kumar of MGMN SSS second in the U-19 category.
Shot put: Deepanshu of Government Middle School Jandali Kalan got the first position and Rohit of MGMN SSS second in the U-14 category.
Lakash and Rajinder of MGMN SS got the first and second position, respectively, in the U-17 category.
Harjot of Green Valley SSS stood first, Hitesh of MGMN SSS second in the U-19 category.
High Jump: Dakash of MGMN SSS declared winner in the U-17 category.
Jap Kumar of DAV High School got the first position and AK Kumar of MGMN SSS second in the U-19 category.
