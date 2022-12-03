Zonal Commissioner inspects night shelter at Haibowal complex

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

The MC has finally decided to open the night shelters from next week. MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon conducted an inspection to check the arrangements at the night shelter situated in the Haibowal dairy complex here on Friday.

Finding a few dirty mattresses and lack of cleanliness at the toilets, Sekhon pulled up the staffers and directed them to ensure cleanliness at the facility. He further directed to ensure that anti-social elements should not enter the facility and proper security arrangements should be made.

Sekhon said water geyser was also being installed at the facility and city buses will be deployed to ferry homeless people to the night shelters.

The civic body will open the facilities for homeless people in the next week. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the Zonal Commissioners to ensure necessary arrangements at the night shelters, following which inspection was conducted, said Sekhon.

“In total, the MC has four night shelters situated in different parts of the city, including those situated near Clock Tower, near Vishwakarma Chowk, Moti Nagar and Haibowal dairy complex. The night shelter situated near Clock Tower has been closed this year after the building was declared unsafe. The civic body is looking for an alternate site to set up the facility,” an official said.