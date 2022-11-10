Zonal Commissioners not holding monthly meetings, Ludhiana Mayor told

Ludhiana, November 9
To resolve issues related to various wards, a decision was taken by the MC House around a month ago that Zonal Commissioners would start holding monthly meetings with councillors of their respective zones. However, no such meetings are being held by the zonal officials concerned.
Now, six Congress councillors — Gulshan Kaur Randhawa from Ward 9, Mandeep Kaur from Ward 13, Naresh Uppal from Ward 12, Kanchan Malhotra from Ward 15, Sandeep Kumari from Ward 23 and Ravinder Kaur from Ward 7 — have written to Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu in this regard.
It was decided by the MC House around a month ago that the Zonal Commissioners will hold monthly meetings with councillors of their respective zones but nothing had been done to implement the decision to date, they said.
The councillors demanded from the Mayor to instruct the Zonal Commissioners to hold monthly meetings so that issues of various wards could be resolved on a timely basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper