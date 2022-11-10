Zonal Commissioners not holding monthly meetings, Ludhiana Mayor told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

To resolve issues related to various wards, a decision was taken by the MC House around a month ago that Zonal Commissioners would start holding monthly meetings with councillors of their respective zones. However, no such meetings are being held by the zonal officials concerned.

Now, six Congress councillors — Gulshan Kaur Randhawa from Ward 9, Mandeep Kaur from Ward 13, Naresh Uppal from Ward 12, Kanchan Malhotra from Ward 15, Sandeep Kumari from Ward 23 and Ravinder Kaur from Ward 7 — have written to Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu in this regard.

It was decided by the MC House around a month ago that the Zonal Commissioners will hold monthly meetings with councillors of their respective zones but nothing had been done to implement the decision to date, they said.

The councillors demanded from the Mayor to instruct the Zonal Commissioners to hold monthly meetings so that issues of various wards could be resolved on a timely basis.