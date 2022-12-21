Zonal Commissioners to ensure timely lifting, segregation of waste in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

Facing criticism for uncovered garbage dumps along roads and improper lifting of garbage in different areas, the Municipal Corporation needs to improve its solid waste management system.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed Zonal Commissioners of all four zones of the civic body to move to field and ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dumpsites, cleanliness of public toilets and source segregation of waste by households.

The directions were issued during a meeting organised by the MC Commissioner with Zonal Commissioners and officials of the MC health branch under the banner of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ at the Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The Zonal Commissioners were also directed to check the attendance of sweepers in their respective zones to ensure cleanliness. Steps should also be taken to ensure that segregated dry and wet garbage/waste is collected from every household in their respective zone. Recently purchased e-rickshaws should also be deployed for door-to-door lifting of garbage, wherever required.

The officials were also directed to ensure composting of horticulture waste in parks/green belts. Challans should be issued to violators, if anyone is caught burning waste.

The Zonal Commissioners have also been directed to impose a penalty on the contractor, if there is any delay on his part pertaining to lifting of garbage from secondary dumpsites in the city. Also, they should ensure segregation of waste and cleanliness at public toilets in their respective zones.