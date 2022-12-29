Zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance meetings

Ludhiana, December 28
Following the orders issued by the Chief Minister’s office to resolve public grievances, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the MC Zonal commissioners to hold weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective zones.
All four Zonal commissioners of MC have been ordered to hold weekly meetings every Thursday wherein they will hear the grievances of people in their respective zonal offices from 10 am to 2pm. The meetings will be held from next week.
Dachalwal said the Zonal commissioners were available for the public every working day. Besides, such meetings would also be held on every Thursday in zonal offices of the MC.
Dachalwal said, “Residents can meet the officials with complaints related to any branch of the civic body, including property tax, roads, water-sewer lines, building branch, etc. The officials concerned of different branches of the MC will remain available in the offices of Zonal commissioners to resolve the complaints. Directions have been issued to resolve the complaints at the earliest.”
As directed by higher authorities, the reports of these meetings would also be submitted to the office of the Chief Minister, he added.
