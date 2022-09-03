Zonal Cricket Tourney

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Players of DAV Public School, Pakshwal Road branch, finished first runners up in the zonal U-14 cricket tournament held at the Hara School of Cricket ground, Baddowal. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, principal of the school, appreciated the students on finishing among position holders. She congratulated the head coach, Rajveer Panwar, and staff of the Sports Department on the achievement.

School principal awarded

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Shastri Nagar, was honoured with the ‘Inspiring Pillar’ award by the Government of Punjab. The award was conferred by the Cabinet Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur (Minister of Social Justice, Womaen & Child Development), who also felicitated women entrepreneurs and achievers in a ceremony at Hotel Wyndham, Mohali. Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA from Amritsar Eastand Rajinder Pal Kaur, MLA from Ludhiana (South) were also present at the event.

World Letter Writing Day

Students of grade VI-B of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School celebrated the World Letter Writing Day by paying tribute to the age-old form of communication: letter writing. They wrote letters to their family members, friends, their favourite cartoon characters and some even to God. They also showcased some of the letters written by famous Indian parents to their children. Dr Manisha Gangwar, the principal of the school, appreciated the efforts made by the students and also spoke about the significance of handwritten letters while writing to our dear ones.

Poetry recitation competition

Poetry recitation competition was organised under the ‘Hub of Learning’ at St Francis School, Ludhiana, in which seven different schools participated and students recited creative verses. Jasleen Kaur of USPC Jain Public School bagged the third position and brought laurels to the school. She thanked her parents and teachers for their contribution on the achievement. President of the School, Subhash Kumar Jain, and others also congratulated her.

HVM Convent wins kabaddi title

Students of HVM Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, made their presence felt by winning the title (boys, U-14) in the zonal kabaddi tournament, organised by the Education Department. The school also secured second position in the boys U-19 category. For their outstanding performance, five U-14 students; Sukhpal, Arav, Vishal, Bharat and Somya and four U-19 students; Anant puri, Himanshu Pathania, Sumit and Raghav have been selected for the district level championship. /OC

