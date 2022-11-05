Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, won the overall 1st runners-up trophy in the Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival organised by Panjab University, Chandigarh Zone B (Educational Colleges), held at Sant Darbara Singh College of Education for Women, Lopon. College principal Naginder Kaur congratulated students and their teachers on the achievement.

Lecture on ‘Corruption-free India’

The NSS unit of SCD Government College organised a lecture on the theme of anti-corruption as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week. SSP (Vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu interacted with students on the topic ‘Corruption-free India’ on the occasion. SSP Sandhu stressed upon an individual’s moral responsibility to tackle the menace of corruption.

Debate competition held

Students of the Government College for Girls participated in a debate competition organised by the Department of Public Administration. The topic for the competition was ‘India as a potential superpower’. Diya Sharma and Vani Sharma bagged the first prize, whereas second prize was won by Vani Vaid and Vanshika. Vani Sharma was also declared the best speaker. College principal Suman Lata said debate competitions promoted problem-solving and innovative thinking.

12th founder’s day celebrated

Staff and students of Delhi Public School, Khanna, celebrated the institution’s 12th Founders Day for senior students on Friday. Former Punjab DGP NPS Aulakh was the chief guest on the occasion. Students of Braille Bhawan, Ludhiana, also attended the event. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by dignitaries. Principal S Mukherjee read the annual school report for the academic session 2021-22. Various cultural activities were also held to mark the celebrations.

Int’l Youth Fest at bcm school

A bouquet of cultural events was presented at BCM School on the second day of the 10th International Youth Festival. Competitions like Impromptu design thinking, ‘Untold story’, Tell a tale, Movie mania, etc., were held on the second day of the fest. Anushka of Budhanilkantha School, Nepal, said the youth festival provided participants from within and outside the country a conducive environment to know more about Indian ethos.

Handball Tourney begins

The two-day Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Handball Tournament began at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar, on Friday. Competitions for boys and girls U-14, 17 and 19 years will be held in which players from schools namely BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar; DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road; CFC Public School, BRS Nagar; HVM Convent School; Jesus Sacred Heart School; Nankana Sahib Public School; Blossom Convent School; Shamrock Public School, Sarabha Nagar; BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar and BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar branch are taking part. In today’s match, BVM girls beat Blossom Convent School in which Rashi, Rhythm, Drishti, Aarushi, Riya, Bhumika and Divya played key role. /OC