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Home / Ludhiana / Zonal youth festival comes to close at National College in Narangwal

Zonal youth festival comes to close at National College in Narangwal

Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur, wins overall trophy, Narangwal college finished second

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:30 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The contingent of Govind National College, Narangwal, during the youth festival on Thursday.
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The zonal youth festival came to a close on Thursday at Govind National College, Narangwal. Dev Samaj College, Ferozepur, won the overall trophy, with the host college finishing first runners-up. A total of 34 colleges participated in the event.

Sharing the results, host college principal Sandeep Sawhney said the institute excelled in all events.

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The college bagged the first position in the bhajan category. College student Arman Jot stood first in the individual category of the event.

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In ghazal singing, Arman Jot won the first prize. He also clinched the second position in classical vocal singing. In group song, the Narangwal college finished second. Navdeep Kaur bagged the first position and Arman Jot came in third in the individual performance during the group event.

In folk instruments, Amrinder Singh got the second prize in flute. In ‘vaar’ singing, the Narangwal college stood third. Shabnampreet Kaur won the second prize in the individual category.

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In kali singing, the college was declared second. Arman Jot won the first prize in the individual category of the event. Arman Jot also excelled in the kavishri event, bagging the second position in the individual category.

In the theatrical events, the college continued its excellence by winning the second position in ‘one-act play’. The skit by the college was declared first and its mime performance stood third. Vipin finished in second place in the individual ‘bhand’ event. In ‘muhavredaar vartaalaap’, Harjot Singh was declared third in the individual category.

In heritage competitions, the college students again won the first prize in heritage quiz. Gurpreet Kaur was first in the dasuti/cross stitch, Sachpreet Kaur second in poster-making and Sukhchain Singh came in third in the poem-writing competition.

Among dances, the group performance by the college was declared first. Nidhi Rani bagged the second individual prize in the group dance.

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