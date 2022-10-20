Zonal youth festival: Ramgarhia Girls College wins overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

The Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, Ludhiana Zone-B, reached its culmination at Ramgarhia Girls College here. Ramgarhia Girls College won the Overall Trophy. Government College for Girls bagged the 1st runners-up trophy and Khalsa College for Women was declared 2nd runners-up.

Eminent Punjabi writer Surjit Singh Patar presided over as the chief guest for the morning session, Ravneet Kaur (IAS) was the chief guest for the afternoon session and Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor, PAU was the chief guest for the evening session. Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla was the guest of honour for the day.

The day was marked by performances in folk dance, giddha and traditional songs of Punjab. Dr Gosal admired the efficiency with which the task of organising the five-day festival was accomplished by the principal, the council and staff members of the college. Principal Dr Rajeshwarpal Kaur congratulated the winners and and said the task could not have been achieved without the cooperation of Ramgarhia Educational Council, staff members, administrative staff and service staff of the college.