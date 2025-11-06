Zorawar, Mehvish romp home champions in U-15 category

Zorawar Singh of Jalandhar in the boys section and Mehvish Kaur of Gurdaspur in the girls’ section romped home victorious in the Under 15 category of the Vardhman Special Steels Limited Punjab State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship that concluded here on Wednesday.

In the boys U-15 group, Shaurya Kumar Khanna of Jalandhar finished as a runner-up while Abhimanyu Singh of Patiala and Vihaan Kapoor of Mohali shared the third position and in the girls section, Anayat Gulati of Jalandhar secured the second position while the third spot was shared by Sonakshi of Amritsar and Japleen Kaur of Ferozepur.

Ritin Khanna, general secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, gave away prizes to the winners. Mohinder Singh Grewal, president, District Badminton Association, Ludhiana, congratulated the winners and thanked the organising committee on the successful conclusion of the four-day championship.

Outstanding badminton players, who brought fame to the state in various tournaments, were also honoured during the closing function that included Dhruv Kapila, Lakshay Sharma, Wazir Singh, Saanvi Nautiyal, Shabana and Ryan Singla.

Final results

Boys doubles (U-15): Satvik Bhatia (Ludhiana) and Zorawar Singh (Jalandhar) 1st, Abhimanyu Singh (Patiala) and Tanush Prashar (Ludhiana) 2nd, Aarav Dogra (Jalandhar) and Vihaan Bansal (Ludhiana) 3rd.

Girls doubles (U-15): Inayat Gulati and Saanvi Ralhan (Jalandhar) 1st, Anayta Dohare and Aunika Duggal (Mohali) 2nd, Shivali Sharma (Jalandhar) and Sonakshi (Amritsar) 3rd.

Boys singles (U-17): Viraj Sharma (Jalandhar) 1st, Viren Seth (Jalandhar) 2nd, Kritagya Sood and Kaivalya Sood (Amritsar) 3rd.

Boys doubles (U-17): Kritagya Arora (Amritsar) and Viraj Sharma (Jalandhar) 1st, Aditya Sharma (Ludhiana) and Viren Seth (Jalandhar) 2nd, Kartik Kalra and Stavan Jain (Ludhiana) 3rd.

Girls singles (U-17): Gursimrat Kaur Dhillon (Ludhiana) 1st, Mehvish Kaur (Gurdaspur) 2nd, Gurleen Kaur Dhillon (Ludhiana) and Dikisha (Amritsar) 3rd.

Girls doubles (U-17): Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan (Ludhiana) 1st, Samaira Arora (Amritsar) and Upneet kaur (Ludhiana) 2nd, Gritha Sachdeva and Liyazdeep Kaur (Ludhiana) 3rd.